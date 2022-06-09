How Self-Service Event Tech Gives Back Control to the Planner

Author: Jennifer Dienst

When it comes to event technology, it’s no secret that many event organizers feel the struggle — according to recent research conducted by Skift Meetings , about only a little more than half of event professionals “consider themselves comfortable or savvy with virtual event tech.”

Allie Magyar, chief product officer at Notified, understands this more than anyone. In 2015 the former event agency owner founded Hubb, an event management platform acquired by Notified in 2021, in an effort to fix some of the more common issues planners face in their role. [Read more about Allie Magyar’s career journey.] Now, Magyar has a hand in shaping a new kind of event platform that streamlines and automates many of those time-consuming tasks, helping to free up time for planners to focus on what really matters — event strategy and design.







“Technology has been really limiting to us over the years in terms of being able to do that in a way that’s compelling,” Magyar said. She relates as a former planner: “I want to be able to make the changes myself. Events are living, breathing things — I literally have to make a change five seconds before a session and make sure everyone is aware of it.”

One of the many ways Notified Event Cloud gives back control to organizers is through the platform’s self-service tools (a full-service option is also available). For example, Notified’s device-agnostic digital templates allow planners to create a completely immersive, branded virtual venue. “I can come in…and customize the entire digital experience, whether it’s an image that I want to change, a background, a specific corporate font, or a color palette,” said Magyar. And since Notified Event Cloud allows audiences to consume content on demand at their leisure, that extra branding effort keeps working long after the live event has wrapped.

Organizers can also expect to maintain streamlined communication with their planning team, speakers, and exhibitors via the platform, which features mobile access so that they’re not limited to desktop access to make changes. “If someone is on a train and wants to grade their content, they’re able to do that,” said Magyar.

The Notified platform allows organizers to self-service the following components of their event:

Registration — Organizers can register attendees, speakers, and sponsors whether they are attending virtually or in person.

— Organizers can register attendees, speakers, and sponsors whether they are attending virtually or in person. Content Management — Notified has everything organizers need to execute their event content strategy, from creating sessions to assigning rooms. Organizers can make a call for content of any type, from papers and presentations to awards, and track all content from submission to approval in one place.

— Notified has everything organizers need to execute their event content strategy, from creating sessions to assigning rooms. Organizers can make a call for content of any type, from papers and presentations to awards, and track all content from submission to approval in one place. Sponsor and Exhibit Management — Exhibitors can self-manage their experience, from uploading their company logo and description to selecting their on-site booth location.

— Exhibitors can self-manage their experience, from uploading their company logo and description to selecting their on-site booth location. Meeting Management — Organizers can give attendees, sponsors, exhibitors, and stakeholders a clear picture of their event’s business value by tracking what meetings happened, the dollar value of those meetings, who was in-demand, what topics were popular, and more.

— Organizers can give attendees, sponsors, exhibitors, and stakeholders a clear picture of their event’s business value by tracking what meetings happened, the dollar value of those meetings, who was in-demand, what topics were popular, and more. Accessibility — Another key function of the Notified Event Cloud platform is an accessibility pass/fail tool, which lets users know if certain design elements are compliant, ensuring an inclusive experience for all.

To learn more about Notified Event Cloud visit: notified.com/event-solutions.