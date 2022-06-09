News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Hybrid Competence Is the Newest Soft Skill With an Outsize Impact on Your Career
After two years of working in a distributed environment as a result of the pandemic, some workers might not realize the breadth of skills they’ve developed as a result, writes Business Insider. But these are skills that are worthy of highlighting on a résumé, and could help you land your next job.
10 Red Flags to Watch Out for in a Job Interview
While no one can perfectly predict how a new job will turn out, staying alert to potential red flags during the interview process can help weed out sub-optimal employment options. Being observant in your interviews as well as attuned to how the process is managed, asking good follow-up questions, and doing your due diligence can help mitigate the chances of making a bad decision. Harvard Business Review offers 10 red flags to look out for.
This Is the Reason You’re Losing Your Best People, According to Brain Science
The burnout problem caused by performance punishment can’t be solved by overachievers, says Fast Company.
Adapt or Die. In the New World of Work, It’s More Than a Nifty Slogan
In this topsy-turvy world, we have three options, according to Forbes. We can resist change and fade into irrelevance. We can wait and react to change, then hang on for dear life and hope to survive. Or we can proactively anticipate change, then adapt and thrive.