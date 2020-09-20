This Socially Distanced Concert Series Hits the Right Notes

Apart from international travel and events, one of the things I miss most about life PC (pre-covid) is live music. In July, when a neighborhood distillery launched an outdoor concert series, I was skeptical. The last thing I wanted was to find myself squeezed in a packed crowd at the peak of a pandemic.

However, the experience was a surprise hit.

Besides feeling elated to be out in the world among people again, the best part about the experience was being able to enjoy a live concert from my own private perch — every ticket to ‘Safe Sounds’ included a 10′ x 10′ square for up to four people. I could sit, stand, and get groovy with my quaran-pod (my small group of my friends who have been quarantining), all without worrying about strangers bumping into us.

“Everyone kept saying, ‘I feel like a VIP — I don’t want to go to a normal concert ever again,’” said Sara Bennett, events manager at Firefly Distillery. “We heard that over and over again.”