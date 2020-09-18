According to the American Hotels & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) latest figures, four out of 10 hotel workers remain jobless in the wake of the pandemic. The impact has been devastating on the industry, and even more so for Black hospitality employees, who have been “disproportionately laid off, furloughed, or forced to close their business due in part to the types of jobs that they held,” Jason Dunn, chairman of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP), pointed out in his opening remarks at the coalition’s State of Black Tourism event on Sept. 17, held online and in partnership with the National Press Club.

But lack of employment and representation isn’t a new phenomenon faced by Black members of the hospitality industry, Dunn said. “Historically, Black people have been largely unseen in this industry,” he said, noting that there are only nine Black CEOs of CVBs — out of a total of 700 bureaus.

To view his full remarks, including details of NCBMP’s recent strategic partnerships, watch the video below.