Korea MICE Association has been focusing on working as a ‘Communicator’ and ‘Bridge’ under the pandemic situation. So, as an actual support for MICE company is PCO and PEO sector has been designated as a ‘Special Employment Support Industry’ that they can get a ‘Employment Support Fund’ for 240 days by cooperating with Ministry of Employment and Labor. Also, KMA make and distribute ‘MICE Event Organizing Guideline’ to industry for recovery process. In addition, when MICE company hire new staffs, who are specialized in IT, KMA directly gives to company with payroll costs. This project newly conducted by ‘Ministry of Employment and Labor’ to support MICE company’s high demands for collaboration with IT part and IT professional man power. Although lots of MICE industry companies in Korea, has been suffering because of pandemic, but they can capitalize on this crisis as an opportunity to transforming as a hybrid professionalized company.
Still nobody cannot expect when pandemic will over, but KMA will keep going on support and believe our industry’s resilience.