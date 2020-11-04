In light of the gradual stabilisation of the epidemic situation in Hong Kong, exhibitions and other business events have been resumed progressively since early October. With all health & safety protocols implemented by the venues and organisers, events are organised in a safe and secure environment.

The 100 per cent venue rental subsidy for organisers of exhibitions and international conventions held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and AsiaWorld-Expo under the Convention and Exhibition Industry Subsidy Scheme has been launched on 3 October. This subsidy under the Anti-epidemic Fund, which has no cap, will last for 12 months and applies to all exhibitions and international conventions held at the two venues during the period. For more info, please visit here.

Another positive sign is the recently reached in-principle agreement of travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore which will allow residents to resume flights without serving compulsory quarantine in the coming few weeks. The industry is hopeful that the Hong Kong-Singapore trial will prove successful and travel bubbles with other important cities would be formed and the border with Mainland China and Macau could be reopened in the near future.

With the city’s strategic location as a gateway to the Greater Bay Area in China, and its superb infrastructure, strong financial and investment credentials, excellent IP protection and common law, great talents of professionalism, Hong Kong will continue to be the premier, safe and hygienic destination for high-profile business events in the Asia Pacific.

Explore support services for planning your events in Hong Kong

See how business events take place safely and securely in Hong Kong