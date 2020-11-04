Marina Bay Sands’ state-of-the-art hybrid broadcast studio is the integrated resort’s investment into the future of the MICE industry. We built the studio in collaborative partnership with the industry to support our vision of a hybrid event future – one that involves face-to-face and virtual components. This allows our clients to engage their audiences in a different manner, on a wider scale and present a visually refreshing and unforgettable event.
With broadcast-quality live-streaming capabilities and hologram functionalities, it is by far the most comprehensive solution in the industry and serves as the platform to take clients’ events into the hybrid sphere successfully. The hybrid broadcast studio’s current capabilities represent the first step that we have taken. We will be harnessing new technologies in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Extended Reality (XR) and Mixed Reality (MR), giving event planners the opportunity to impress their audiences and communities with a tech-enhanced visual showcase.
Since the start of 2020, Marina Bay Sands has scaled up its health and safety measures and remains committed to meeting best-in-class hygiene and safety standards within the international hospitality industry.
While the Hybrid Broadcast Studio will serve as the central hub for hybrid events, we have been making significant improvements to Sands Expo and Convention Centre – renovating the over 86,000 sq ft Sands Grand ballroom in 2019 and working with partners to make Sands Expo the first carbon neutral MICE venue in Singapore. With our flexible and scalable spaces, we are able to meet all Safe Management Measures and Health and Safety considerations at no additional cost to our clients. We are committed to work hand-in-hand with the industry to lead a gradual, phased and cautious recovery of the MICE industry, at a pace that ensures sustainability in the long-run.
