Businesses and event owners can remain confident in Singapore’s ability to deliver the new standard in world-class events while ensuring the well-being of delegates and staff. Singapore’s vibrant business culture, dynamic workforce, internationally acclaimed infrastructure, a robust ecosystem of experienced industry partners and a proven track record in delivering high quality-events are what attracts international event organisers. Safety and efficiency are hallmarks of the Singapore brand, and have made us a trusted hub among global stakeholders for businesses and business events. These fundamentals, paired with innovation, position the industry well for recover as Singapore MICE businesses are adapting swiftly and adopting new practices and formats to ensure the continuity and development of business events. If your company is pivoting to new event formats, the Business Events in Singapore grant can be used to offset manpower and resource costs. You’ll also receive non-financial, advisory support on how to conduct a seamless event. It’s our way to help you plan a seamless and successful MICE event. As the world moves to a new normal, event organisers, corporate leaders and delegates alike can rest assured that Singapore will continue to provide seamless and compelling BTMICE experiences.