PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Katie Croy, manager of exhibit & sponsorship sales at RE+ Events, is learning to harness the power of “yes, and…” thinking.

Subscribe to Convene. Want deep-dive insights on events delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

From a young age, I was constantly planning elaborate parties, themed sleepovers, and backyard summer camps for my little sister and me, but it never occurred to me this could actually be a profession. I didn’t even know the events industry existed as a career path.

That changed when my mom’s friend, a conference planner for a dental association, opened my eyes to this entire industry. Through a mentorship program at James Madison University, I was connected with alumna Femke Morelisse, who introduced me to trade shows and helped me land my first role at GES in their account associate program. There, I was quickly introduced to all the different parts and services of trade shows. Incredible mentors have since guided me to my current role with RE+ Events.

When people hear what I do, many assume it’s like party planning — but trade shows and conferences are so much bigger. We’re creating temporary cities where thousands gather to advance entire industries and solve real-world problems. I feel incredibly fortunate to work with the “magic tradeshow fairies” who make it all happen in just a few days.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

The biggest opportunity I see is demonstrating clear ROI to exhibitors and attendees. I work specifically in the renewable energy industry, and stakeholders are increasingly strategic about where they invest their time and resources — they need to see tangible value from participation.

As with all events, the challenge is that traditional metrics don’t generally capture the full impact of face-to-face engagement. A conversation on the show floor might not close a deal immediately, but it could spark a transformative partnership down the line.

My response is to apply what I’ve learned from my mentors — listen more than I speak. By truly understanding what our clients and attendees need, we can design experiences and strategies that deliver meaningful outcomes. In an industry solving critical problems like the energy transition, our role is to create the space where those solutions can actually happen.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

My father, an ambitious and driven entrepreneur, has taught me so much about the business world. When I visit my parents, we have “coffee with Rick time” in the mornings — dedicated moments to sip coffee and talk through what’s happening with our careers, goals, and challenges. He always provides a listening ear and supportive advice.

One piece of wisdom that has stayed with me throughout my career is his reminder to “listen more than you speak.” It’s simple but powerful, and it’s shaped how I approach every conversation and collaboration. In the events industry, where you’re coordinating multiple stakeholders with different priorities, listening helps you uncover real needs, build trust, and deliver solutions that truly resonate.

More recently, Lori Smith, senior vice president of sales and business development at RE+ Events, has taught me the power of “yes, and…” thinking. Instead of defaulting to “no” when a client makes a challenging request, she’s shown me how to stay open and find creative ways to make things work. That mindset has transformed how I approach problem-solving and strengthened my client relationships immeasurably.

What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

I’m always incredibly inspired by Convening Leaders. When this edition comes out, I’ll have just attended the 2026 event in Philadelphia — my first time back in years. When I went as a student, I’ll never forget the feeling of pure excitement for all the possibilities ahead in my career. An event for event planners, planned by event planners? Every unique experience and creative detail left me in awe.

That’s the magic of our industry — we understand the power of bringing people together because we live it every day. I know that returning to Convening Leaders will leave me feeling rejuvenated and inspired for the year ahead. There’s something special about being surrounded by people who share your passion and truly get what you do. It’s a reminder of why I love this work and the incredible community we’re part of.