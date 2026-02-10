People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Josh Kritzler

Legends Global has appointed Josh Kritzler its new president of North American venues & content. He will oversee the company’s portfolio of North American arenas, stadiums, theaters, and convention centers and lead venue operations, content, and booking. Kritzler has played a key role in the Legends Global’s evolution since joining four years ago. Most recently, he served as executive vice president, strategy and chief of staff, supporting enterprise-wide strategy and playing a central role in the Legends-ASM Global integration.

Bob Jameson

Visit Fort Worth President and CEO Bob Jameson has announced that he will retire on April 30 after 13 years at the destination management organization. His legacy includes the development of the Fort Worth Sports Commission, the Hear Fort Worth music office, the Fort Worth Film Commission, and the Fort Worth Tourism Public Improvement District. Under Jameson’s guidance, Fort Worth’s tourism economy grew to $3.6 billion and the number of visitors reached more than 11.7 million.