PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Shimal Jaykant, DES, SEPC, conference & events manager for Medical Conference Partners, is leaning into AI for content personalization, faster insights from feedback, and smarter planning workflows, while being transparent about how we use it and protecting delegate trust.

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What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

I always knew events was a standalone industry. However back then, it felt like planning, teamwork, and making things happen on the day was the main components of events. The biggest misconception I carried into my first full-time role was thinking it would be the same, just bigger.

Once I became a professional, I realised events is a business first. It’s strategy, risk, budgets, procurement, stakeholder management, and making hundreds of small decisions that shape how people feel and what they take away. Execution matters, but perspective is everything. As a student, we focused on delivering tasks. As an event manager, the focus has changed to taking responsibility of outcomes, accountability, and impact beyond the closing session.

That shift changed how I see the industry. Events aren’t just logistics. They’re how communities gather, how brands build trust, and how real change can be moved forward when you design with purpose and people in mind.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond to it?

The biggest opportunity and challenge I see in the coming year is how quickly AI is reshaping expectations. Attendees want experiences that feel personal and relevant. Stakeholders want clearer ROI. Teams want to do more with less. AI can help, but it also raises new questions around authenticity, privacy, and bias.

My response is to use AI in a grounded way that improves the human experience, not replaces it. I’m leaning into AI for content personalization, faster insights from feedback, and smarter planning workflows, while being transparent about how we use it and protecting delegate trust. I also want to keep inclusion built into the process, not treated as an extra step, from programming to accessibility to speaker representation.

If we get this balance right, AI becomes a tool that frees up time for what matters most: listening better, designing thoughtfully, and creating spaces where people feel seen and connected.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

The best advice I’ve ever received is to focus on what creates value, not what’s popular in the moment. I’ve carried that with me through every role I’ve held. In events, it’s easy to get caught up in trends, flashy elements, or doing something just because it looks good on paper.

As I grew from supporting tasks to owning parts of the event and leading teams, I learned that value is usually quieter. It’s clarity in communication, thoughtful planning, and making decisions that genuinely serve the audience and purpose. It’s also knowing when to say no, when to simplify, and when to advocate for what’s right even if it’s harder.

That advice has helped me stay steady in high-pressure moments, especially when there are competing opinions. It reminds me that a successful event isn’t defined by how busy we were, but by what the event achieved for the people it was built for.

What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

Lately, I’ve been inspired by conversations that challenge the industry to stay human while we evolve. I keep coming back to the question, “How can technology help, not just impress?” It’s been a useful filter when I’m deciding what to adopt and what to avoid.

I’m also inspired by work that treats inclusion as a responsibility, not a checklist. Seeing events designed with accessibility and representation integrated from the start motivates me to raise my own standards and advocate earlier in the planning process.

On a personal level, I’m inspired by building across cultures and perspectives. Being part of the PCMA 20 in their Twenties, has made me reflect on how much we can contribute to the global conversation, and how important it is that our region is visible, heard, and shaping what the future of business events looks like.