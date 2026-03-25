5 Marketing Strategies From the Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas recently inked a deal with ESPN, ABC, and Disney+ to stream 25 games in 2026 — proof of their large and growing fan base. Here’s how events can take a page from their marketing playbook to cultivate a strong following.

Author: Dave Lutz, CMP

Known as the “Harlem Globetrotters of Baseball,” the Savannah Bananas have taken the country by storm for their high-energy, entertaining, and choreographed games. Jesse Cole, the creator of the Banana Ball tour, uses the “Five E’s Blueprint for Fandom” to guide the creation of ever-evolving immersive and fan-favorite experiences. His 5 E’s blueprint can inspire conference organizers to brainstorm new ways to stand out in a sea of sameness and convert attendees into loyal fans. Take a look:

1. Eliminate friction

Make pricing transparent, and find and fix hidden fan annoyances. Focus on reducing friction for lines and fees, and find ways to prevent confusion.

For conferences — If you have a line at registration, get waitstaff to serve refreshing drinks or snacks on usherette trays. Don’t require potential supporters to fill out a form to get your exhibitor or sponsorship prospectus.

2. Entertain always

Eliminate boredom and re-engineer dead time. The show starts in the parking lot.

For conferences — Open the doors 30 minutes before the general session starts. Hire a warm-up emcee to interact with the audience. Do the unexpected — feature local talent like a slam poet. Dancing is a big part of Banana Ball. Take a page from a PCMA Convening Leaders 2026 main stage session, where the Gardiner Brothers performed their innovative Irish Dance routine. Reduce boredom by expediting award presentations, sponsor stage time, and monologues.

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3. Experiment constantly

Try new things each year. “Whatever is normal, do the exact opposite.”

For conferences — Hire a surprise celebrity or character cameo. Have them share a story about one or more attendees. Architect a unique and entertaining experience like an escape room, goat yoga, or a game show.

4. Engage deeply

“Do for one what you wish you could do for many.”

For conferences — Send emails from senior leaders to personally thank attendees for registering and to offer to help them make the most out of the conference. Have staff, board members, and speakers welcome attendees as they enter a session or social gathering. Create an activation like Choose Chicago did at Convening Leaders, when they provided CHIprises — surprise experiences and prizes showcasing Chicago — to random attendees.

5. Empower action

Empower staff and vendors to “plus up” a fan’s day without asking permission.

For conferences — SHRM’s Random Opportunities for Conference Kindness (ROCK) program boosts random attendees’ experiences with a suite upgrade, VIP seating, special access, and authorizes staff to gift attendees with Uber and Starbucks gift cards.

From Customer to Raving Fan

Cole advises using questions like these to prompt brainstorming for improving the fan experience. What does a fan-for-life look like in your business? What kind of experience would make a customer say, “I love you so much, I’d get your logo tattooed on me?” How do you set the tone when someone starts working with you? How can you create something special for a fan that you wouldn’t do for everyone else — i.e., a gesture that creates a memorable moment? What’s “one more thing” you can add to the customer experience to surprise and delight them?

Dave Lutz, CMP, is managing director of Velvet Chainsaw Consulting.

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