Indy Paves the Way for Hybrid Meetings

While 2021 will look different from 2020 when it comes to travel, at least one thing is here to stay—hybrid meetings.

And, just like it does for in-person meeting attendees, Indianapolis is rolling out the red carpet for its virtual meeting guests.

Indy—named the “#1 Convention City in the U.S.” by USA Today—was the first city in the country to bring key AV partners together to offer a citywide AV and Internet discount for hybrid meetings.

What’s more, Visit Indy now has a Hybrid Concierge program and an on-staff Digital Event Strategist, Marissa Renaldi. The additions expand Indy’s virtual meeting capabilities at the same time an expansion of the Indiana Convention Center—slated to open in 2025—is underway.

“If you search for hybrid meeting best practices online, you’ll find an infinite amount of information, so it can be daunting to even know where to start,” says Renaldi. “I can serve as a sounding board for ideas, share best practices based on my Digital Event Strategist training, and provide connections to local technology companies.”

For example, when there’s a break in the live program, Renaldi can help with ideas on how to keep a virtual audience engaged. Visit Indy offers customizable videos that can create a sense of place for attendees who aren’t there in person.

Renaldi advises planners to take advantage of the resources and partners available in Indy. “Our Convention Services team and I know Indy like the back of our hands and are eager to serve as an extension of your team to ensure your meeting is a success,” she says.

It all adds up to a smarter way to reach a wider audience—whether or not they’re face-to-face.

To learn more about hosting a hybrid meeting in Indianapolis, go to VisitIndy.com/Meet.