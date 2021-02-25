Discover New Hotels and Experiences in Louisville

Louisville is open for business. And when group and leisure travelers alike come to Derby City, they’ll find plenty of new accommodations and experiences ready to greet them.

For starters, the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC)—which recently earned the GBAC STAR Facility accreditation, the gold standard in sanitation—underwent a $207 million renovation and expansion in 2018.

The center now boasts 200,000-plus square feet of exhibit space, a 40,000-square-foot ballroom, 52 meetings rooms and a 175-seat conference theater—designed specifically to facilitate virtual meetings. Attendees can even sample Kentucky’s most famous export on site, with the convention center’s own private-barrel selection of bourbon.

KICC is in the heart of Louisville’s bustling downtown, home to more than 6,000 hotel rooms—many of them new.

In December 2019, two eagerly awaited properties debuted on Whiskey Row, the historic stretch of Main Street where dozens of distilleries once stood. The Hotel Distil, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, celebrates Louisville’s bourbon heritage with such details as its 1860s-era façade and a nightly toast to the repeal of Prohibition. The adjacent Moxy Louisville Downtown offers an industrial-chic style, catering to the young and young-at-heart with buzzing social spaces and a taco counter open 24/7.

Meanwhile, the Galt House, Louisville’s largest hotel, emerged from its $80 million renovation with all 1,239 guestrooms upgraded, more than 1.5 million square feet of meeting space reimagined, and five new dining and bar concepts.

Visitors will also discover six new immersive Black Heritage Experiences, featuring the stories of men and women who helped shape Louisville. Learn about influential Black horsemen at the Kentucky Derby Museum, for example, or about Louisville native Tom Bullock—the first Black American to write and publish a cocktail book—at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience.

