Orlando Leads the Way to Healthy Meetings

With more than 50 face-to-face events held safely and successfully since June 2020, Orlando is working to become the nation’s healthiest meeting destination.

Visit Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) collaborated with local healthcare system Orlando Health to provide personalized medical services to all meetings and conventions at OCCC—a first for the convention and trade show industry.

In fact, the OCCC was one of the first in the industry to unveil a data-driven Recovery and Resiliency Plan, which implemented guidelines for physical distancing, hand sanitizers and additional safety measures. It also put the rigorous sanitation protocols in place that earned the GBAC STAR accreditation, the gold standard of safe venues.

The enhanced health and safety precautions have enabled the destination to host such events as the Central Florida International Auto Show in December, the first auto show held in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, for meetings designed for those attending virtually as well as in-person, OCCC debuted a state-of-the-art digital broadcast center for hybrid events. The OCCC Executive Studio features classroom-style seating to accommodate a physically distanced audience, while providing a customizable canvas for lighting, AV and digital solutions.

Meeting and event travelers will find Orlando is committed to their safety from the moment they arrive. Orlando International Airport and its onsite hotel, Hyatt Regency Orlando, have also earned the GBAC STAR accreditation. The airport offers an onsite COVID-19 testing clinic for travelers, scheduled to be available through the end of July 2021.

All public transportation providers are required to employ social distancing and sanitization measures. Furthermore, Orlando’s world-class theme parks and hotels—including 150-plus convention hotels—have implemented enhanced safety measures to ensure attendees feel comfortable.

To learn more about all Orlando has to offer your meeting or event, visit OrlandoMeeting.com.