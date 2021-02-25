Los Cabos – A Higher Standard of Care

When business event travelers come to Los Cabos, they’ll discover a destination committed to their well-being.

Los Cabos launched the “Los Cabos with Care – A Safer Way to Get Away” initiative as part of its reopening. The safety efforts include destination-wide guidelines and certifications to ensure the well-being of visitors at all touchpoints.

Strict, consistent health and safety protocols have been implemented across the destination, from the airport to hotels, restaurants, transportation companies and other service providers.

The destination’s protocols are supported by Los Cabos’ recent partnership with Intertek Cristal—a global health, safety, quality and security risk management business that aims to bolster health and safety standards.

As a result of the precautions, by Dec. 31, 2020, Los Cabos had hosted more than 300 successful events following safety protocols since its reopening in June 2020.

Additionally, Los Cabos earned the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) stamp of approval for its newly designed “Safe Travels” badge, after adopting WTTC’s standardized health and hygiene protocols across the destination.

Los Cabos’ commitment to safety during the pandemic adds yet another reason to put it at the top of the list for a successful meeting or event. An easily accessible international destination for U.S. business event travelers, with a state-of-the-art infrastructure, Los Cabos is within a three-hour flight of 22 major U.S. cities.

Hotels in Los Cabos feature over 130,000 square feet of meeting space as well as stunning outdoor venues, taking advantage of the destination’s 350 sunny days a year and enviable location. Meeting planners will find plenty of spaces to hold a successful event, while attendees will find plenty of opportunities to enjoy the surrounding beauty.

To learn more about how Los Cabos can host business events safely and successfully, go to www.visitloscabos.travel.