Create Immersive, Engaging Virtual Events with Hubb

Brimming with ideas to make your virtual event stand out? If you can dream it, Hubb can help you do it.

Hubb is re-inventing the industry by making the virtual event experience come alive like never before, with immersive, engaging experiences that drive business forward.

Last year, for example, Hubb helped transform the annual BIO International Convention, the world’s largest for the biotech industry, from its traditional in-person format to a virtual event—with eight weeks’ notice.

The global event, attracting nearly 10,000 attendees, was an overwhelming success. Both live-streaming and pre-recorded conference content was available on the Hubb platform, so speakers and attendees could interact, even during sessions.

Hubb helped create an immersive educational experience, one that could be intuitively navigated by thousands of virtual attendees. The event even featured a fireside chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Putting BIO International together in eight weeks was a huge feat, and Hubb’s willingness to essentially teach us how to produce a virtual event made the pivot away from an in-person conference much easier,” said Sarah Arth, BIO’s vice president of education.

The Hubb software platform offers a full suite of event-management tools—for virtual events as well as hybrid and in-person events. Not only does Hubb help create immersive attendee experiences, it enables planners to manage speakers, sponsors, staff and executive meetings for their events.

What’s more, the software’s powerful back-end enables planners to control, automate and expedite the entire program-building process, from calls for papers to final survey automates.

Built by event management veterans for event professionals, Hubb has supported some of the world’s largest, most complex events. In addition to BIO, Hubb’s clients have included such companies as Microsoft, Tableau and Cerner.

To learn more about Hubb and how it can help you manage and plan your next event, download Hubb’s Ultimate Virtual Event Playbook (https://info.hubb.me/virtual-event-playbook), or visit hubb.me.