Get Inspired in Detroit

Throughout its history, Detroit has been a trailblazing city—after all, it’s the birthplace of the automotive industry, the Motown sound, and even convention and visitors bureaus, founding the first one ever in existence in 1896.

Yet travelers may not realize that Detroit’s spirit of innovation continues today. In fact, the city’s heritage is inspiring its growing reputation as a tech hub.

A prime example is the new mobility innovation district under development by Ford Motor Co. in Detroit’s oldest neighborhood, Corktown. The 30-acre walkable community will be anchored by Michigan Central Station, which consists of an 18-story office tower and a three-story iconic train station, built in 1913, being painstakingly restored and expected to be complete by the end of next year.

Michigan Central will be a hub for global innovation, leading the way for groundbreaking transportation solutions, including self-driving cars. The district will include retail, commercial, residential and hotel space, such as the seven-story Godfrey Hotel. The boutique Godfrey, slated to open in early 2023, is expected to feature a rooftop lounge accommodating up to 400 people as well as a large first-floor banquet room.

Tech companies such as Apple are also investing in Detroit. Later this year, the Apple Developer Academy will open its doors downtown, focused on offering training in iOS app development to young Black entrepreneurs and creators.

When business event travelers looking for inspiration come to Detroit, they’ll find the downtown convention center ready to greet them safely. The TCF Center—boasting one of the largest contiguous exhibit floor spaces in North America—has received GBAC Star certification for its strict cleaning protocols. What’s more, the TCF Center is the largest LEED-certified building in Michigan, proving its commitment to the well-being of event attendees by prioritizing sustainability.

To learn more about Detroit’s progressive vision and the unique opportunities it offers as a host city for meetings and events, go to visitdetroit.com/meet-detroit.