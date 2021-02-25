Expect a Warm Welcome in Wichita

Wichita is known as the Heart of the Country for more than one reason. Kansas’ largest city is located near the geographic center of the U.S., and Wichita’s residents display a welcoming Midwestern hospitality that puts visitors at ease.

That warm welcome is on display in Visit Wichita’s Flexibility Promise for group meetings and conventions—an offer that distinguishes the destination from its competition. Designed for meeting planners’ peace of mind, the Flexibility Promise includes incentives at participating hotels, including no attrition, no food and beverage minimums, and the ability to cancel penalty-free 30 days out or less.

Meeting attendees will also experience Wichita’s friendly, easygoing vibe in its accessible downtown, less than 10 minutes from the airport. Downtown is easily explorable on foot, via the free Q-Line, or by renting a bike or electric scooter.

A two-mile walk along the Arkansas River leads to five museums, including the renowned Wichita Art Museum, where the Great Hall event space—accommodating up to 500—features famed glass sculptor Dale Chihuly’s stunning Confetti Chandelier.

Entertaining Wichita venues also include downtown’s new minor-league baseball stadium, Riverfront Stadium; Chicken N Pickle, an expansive indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar with pickleball courts and lawn games; and the interactive Tanganyika Wildlife Park, where visitors can feed the lemurs as they walk across their laps or get a personal meet and greet with Chewbacca the Sloth!

Wichita’s warm hospitality encompasses a culinary reputation that’s been compared to Brooklyn’s, with such standout restaurants as the Siena Tuscan Steakhouse in the historic Ambassador Hotel; the Wichita Marriott’s Fireside Grille, a classic American steakhouse; Public at the Brickyard, serving craft beer and local foods in a restored warehouse; and The Anchor, with a gastropub menu and 59 craft beers on tap.

With safety protocols and enhanced sanitization in place, Wichita is ready to host meetings and events when you’re ready to book them. To learn more, go to www.visitwichita.com/flexibility-promise.