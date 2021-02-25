Sacramento’s Convention Center Reopens After Extreme Makeover

When meeting attendees arrive in Sacramento, they’ll find a newly renovated and expanded SAFE Credit Union Convention Center ready to greet them.

The convention center—closed to the public since December 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic—is slated to open this month with brand-new, sparkling-clean facilities. It now offers 240,000 square feet of programmable space, including a 40,000-square-foot ballroom, 160,000 square feet of exhibit space, 37 breakout rooms, new lobbies with plenty of natural light and more.

The facility also features a new kitchen for in-house caterer Centerplate—specializing in innovative California cuisine—as well as a full-service Starbucks on site.

A new 15,000-square-foot outdoor plaza allows meeting attendees to take advantage of Sacramento’s excellent weather—which they’ll also enjoy if they book one of the 2,000 hotel rooms within walking distance.

And not only does Sacramento offer pristine facilities, the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center received the GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation, proving it’s committed to providing a safe, healthy environment for all attendees.

The convention center is located in the heart of Sacramento’s convenient downtown—just 15 minutes from the airport—near the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center and the historic Memorial Auditorium.

Attendees will find it easy to get around on foot. While strolling, they’ll notice restaurants, coffee shops and other businesses displaying orange posters. That means they’ve taken the Downtown Healthy & Safe Pledge to “Keep COVID in Check” with distancing and safety measures.

To learn more about Sacramento’s newly renovated convention center and additional meeting information, explore here.