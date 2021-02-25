Aurora Is a Dream Destination for Business and Leisure

Colorado is one of those places travelers dream about—after all, more than 86 million day-trip and overnight visitors each year believe it’s one of the top destinations in the world. That makes Aurora, Colorado’s third-largest city, an easy sell when it comes to meetings and events.

The diverse city of 400,000 is convenient to get to—just minutes from Denver International Airport, the fifth-busiest airport in the U.S.

And no matter a group’s size, Aurora offers the right fit. It’s home to Colorado’s largest convention center, the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, boasting 517,000-plus square feet of meeting space and 1,501 guest rooms—not to mention its own water park. Add in more than 67 hotels in the area, with rates accommodating all budgets, and Aurora’s available meeting space exceeds 1 million square feet.

As the Gateway to the Rockies, Aurora offers a dramatic and unforgettable mountain backdrop for vacations and business trips alike—with plenty of outdoor activities within city limits and beyond.

Visitors will find 98 miles of trails and 8,000 acres of open space to explore right in Aurora. The park at Aurora Reservoir, for example, features such activities as sailing, windsurfing and archery, with picnic shelters available for large groups.

In the surrounding Rocky Mountains, outdoor enthusiasts can choose from an abundance of memorable options, from whitewater rafting to hiking to skiing or snowboarding on Colorado’s world-famous slopes.

When they’re ready to kick back and relax back in Aurora, more than 250 restaurants serving a variety of ethnic cuisines will tempt their tastebuds. Visitors can also sample Colorado’s brewpub culture by stopping by one of Aurora’s many craft breweries.

To learn how Visit Aurora can help you find the perfect fit for your convention, meeting or event, go to www.visitaurora.com.