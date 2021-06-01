In Conversation with PCMA Leadership – EMEA

The PCMA leadership team are excited to share with you the strategy, vision, and future growth plans for the EMEA region. The panel includes:

• Sherrif Karamat CEO & President of PCMA

• Kirsten Olean Chair of PCMA

• Panos Tzivanidis EMEA Advisory Board Member

• Annalisa Ponchia EMEA Advisory Board Member

• Felix Willert PCMA 20 in their 20s class of 2021

• Jaime Bennett Business Director PCMA EMEA

FAQ’s:

Is there a knowledge sharing community that professionals within EMEA can join?

PCMA EMEA aim to connect professionals across the region and knowledge share through several online community platforms. This includes:

PCMA EMEA LinkedIn page

PCMA EMEA CONNECT newsletter

PCMA EMEA Monthly Meet-Ups

Stay connected through our members-only forum by becoming a PCMA EMEA member

Are there any efforts to increase accessibility for Students and Young Professionals entering PCMA?

PCMA have further enhanced the accessibility for Students and Young Professionals to join their membership. With a membership of 8,400 professionals and students and a global audience of over 100,000 business event stakeholders, PCMA has influence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. There are bespoke membership options that include:

'PCMA Next Gen Rate' – is a chance for recent graduates and event professionals* who are early in their careers to take full advantage of PCMA's professional development opportunities for less.

‘PCMA Student Membership’ – is a chance for students to join and take full advantage of PCMA’s professional development opportunities.

Furthermore, PCMA offer a wide range of Scholarship opportunities for young professionals. This includes Convening EMEA Scholarship.