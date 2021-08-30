How Planners Are Customizing Hybrid Events

Responses to our COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard surveys show how models for hybrid events continue to evolve while one thing remains the same: One size does not fit all.

Author: Barbara Palmer

Let’s call it a micro-trend: In the six months since Convene began collecting data about how planners are designing hybrid events, there has been a slow-but-steady decrease in the number of COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard respondents following a model in which in-person and digital participants experience the program simultaneously.

In late March, 28 percent of respondents said that their plans called for combining in-person events with “streaming video and separate online program for a virtual audience, with ability for both audiences to interact via the event platform.” In the latest survey, only 19 percent chose that option.

The percentage of those planning streamlined versions of hybrid events — with livestreaming but without interaction between digital and in-person participants — held steady over the last six months at approximately a quarter of the respondents who said they were planning hybrid events. But the overall number of respondents who said they were planning to hold simultaneous events for digital and in-person audiences dropped from 65 to 48 percent.

It’s impossible to draw absolute conclusions about what these numbers mean, since our respondents change from survey to survey, and the pandemic landscape keeps changing. But one trend is clear: Planners continue to be flexible and creative in designing hybrid meetings that fit the needs of their particular audiences and clients — as they adjust to a fluid COVID environment.

As Digital Editor Curt Wagner observed in March: One size does not fit all. And for some of our respondents, the answer to the question about whether they are planning combined digital and in-person, separate, or hub-and-spoke events is “all of the above.”

Here are some write-in responses describing hybrid models from the August COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard: