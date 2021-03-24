Groups Reach Peak Performance in Aurora

Aurora is home to the largest convention center in Colorado—and that’s just one reason Aurora is an ideal meeting destination for groups of all sizes.

With picture-perfect views of the Rocky Mountains, the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center celebrates the state’s alpine charm at every turn while offering 485,000 square feet of convention center space. The 1,501-room resort features 69 event rooms, including three outdoor event lawns, where attendees can gather surrounded by mountain vistas.

As Colorado’s third-largest city, Aurora boasts plenty of additional venues as well as 67 hotel properties—adding up to more than 1 million square feet of meeting space and 13,000-plus guest rooms.

Spirits will soar at another standout venue, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, where a WWII-era airplane hangar hosts events of up to 3,500 guests. Boasting an extensive collection of aircraft and aerospace exhibits, the museum offers such extras for private events as exploring open cockpits and a flying indoor blimp that will drop small prizes.

Groups will find plenty of fun bonding activities in Aurora as well, from horseback riding in Cherry Creek Reservoir to sushi-rolling classes from Roll It Up Sushi. With the Rockies in Aurora’s backyard, groups can experience the majesty of the mountains through guided hikes, whitewater rafting excursions and more.

Even getting to Aurora is a breeze—Denver International Airport, the 5th busiest in the country, is just minutes away.

To learn more about Aurora and the Rocky Mountain hospitality it can deliver to your next meeting or event