With New Hotels and Venues, Las Vegas Welcomes the Next Generation of Meetings

Las Vegas is ready to welcome back meetings and conventions with more venue options than ever.

Now home to 14 million square feet of meeting space—with 2 million-plus added in the last year—Las Vegas offers seemingly endless opportunities for creating engaging, socially distanced events.

The 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall Expansion at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) debuts in June, including a massive exhibit hall, extensive meeting space and a 14,000-square-foot outdoor terrace.

Outfitted with the latest technology—so hybrid events come off without a hitch—the new West Hall connects to the original LVCC via the underground Convention Center Loop, built by Elon Musk’s Boring Company. In a one-minute ride, convention attendees are whisked across the campus in all-electric Tesla vehicles.

The entire LVCC complex is GBAC STAR certified, demonstrating its commitment to the health and safety of attendees.

In fact, throughout Las Vegas new hotels and venues are setting the stage for the next generation of meetings and events.

New hotels with extensive meeting space include downtown’s Circa Resort & Casino, featuring Stadium Swim, a rooftop pool amphitheater; Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, with five acres of outdoor spaces; and Resorts World, a mega-resort opening this summer on the Strip.

New venues include the 500,000-square-foot CAESARS FORUM conference center, with the two largest pillar-less ballrooms in the world; the 20,000-square-foot open-air Event Pavilion at Wynn Las Vegas; and AREA15, an immersive entertainment complex with 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

Whichever exciting venue you choose, Las Vegas is committed to keep meetings safe by following strict health-and-safety protocols. To learn more, visit www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.