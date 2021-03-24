Louisville Is Back in the Saddle and Ready for Visitors

Mint Juleps will be flowing in Louisville on May 1, when “the greatest two minutes in sports” returns to town. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, arguably the world’s most prestigious horse race, will take place on the first Saturday in May, as is tradition (the 2020 race was moved to September due to COVID-19).

And Louisville is ready for the Derby spotlight. The city will be welcoming guests not only for the Derby, but for the 38-day Spring Meet of stakes races, running from April 24 to June 26.

In fact, Louisville been safely hosting sporting events for months, at such facilities as the new $53 million Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, a multisport complex designed to host national track meets and other events.

Conventions and meetings are back in Bourbon City as well. Both the downtown Kentucky International Convention Center and the Kentucky Exposition Center, adjacent to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, have earned the GBAC STAR Facility accreditation. Groups can feel confident, knowing the centers are following the gold standard protocols on outbreak prevention, response and recovery.

No matter the time of year, meeting attendees can get a taste of Derby excitement at Louisville’s Kentucky Derby Museum. Tickets include a walking tour of Churchill Downs Racetrack and access to two floors of museum exhibits—including the newly expanded Black Heritage in Racing exhibit. Indoor and covered outdoor spaces are available for events, accommodating up to 2,000 attendees.

Of course, there’s lots more to experience in Louisville, from the Urban Bourbon Trail—featuring six bourbon distilleries within walking distance of the downtown convention center—to the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, where the famous bat has been made since 1884.

Learn more about all Louisville has to offer your next meeting or convention here.