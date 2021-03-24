Discover “Coastal” Distancing in Virginia Beach

As meetings start up again, there’s no better place to dip a toe in the water than Virginia Beach.

Located where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach takes full advantage of its seaside setting and temperate climate. Outdoor venues abound, where meeting attendees can space themselves out while enjoying a laidback coastal charm that’s the perfect remedy for stressful times.

The visually stunning Virginia Beach Convention Center (VBCC) reflects its coastal setting at every turn, from its lighthouse-inspired tower to its abundance of natural light. The center features a 150,000-square-foot exhibit hall, 31,000-square-foot ballroom, over 29,000 square feet of meeting space and such options as front porches able to accommodate outdoor receptions.

The convention center also pays homage to the surrounding environment through its sustainable practices. The eco-friendly VBCC is the first convention center in the U.S. to earn LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for existing buildings—a feat it’s replicated twice.

In June 2020, the 305-room Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront opened, just off the north end of the famous three-mile-long Virginia Beach Boardwalk. The resort boasts 25,000 square feet of meeting space, including Virginia Beach’s largest ballroom—overlooking the Atlantic Ocean—as well as meeting rooms and outdoor space with dramatic ocean views.

Another new property, the Delta Hotels by Marriott Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites just debuted in March. On the shores of Chesapeake Bay, the all-suite resort features 13,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, as well as its own private beach.

Many more spectacular outdoor venues are available in Virginia Beach, from oceanfront parks to lush gardens to uptown urban plaza settings.

To learn more about all Virginia Beach has to offer, explore www.visitvirginiabeach.com/meetings.