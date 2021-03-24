In Myrtle Beach, Meetings Turn Into Vacations

When travelers come to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for a meeting or convention, they’ll find 60 miles of beautiful Atlantic coastline waiting to turn their business trip into their leisure trip.

Whether they add on a pre- or post-trip family vacation—or simply enjoy themselves during their free time—meeting attendees will find that Myrtle Beach’s coastal charm and abundant natural beauty make it easy to turn work into play.

Oceanfront diversions include the 1.2-mile Boardwalk and Promenade, for example, lined with shops, restaurants, a pier and many attractions—including the SkyWheel, towering 200 feet above the beach and giving riders breathtaking views of the Myrtle Beach skyline.

Nature-lovers can opt for a quieter beach experience at such spots as Myrtle Beach State Park or Huntington Beach State Park, both offering fishing, bird-watching and groomed trails. And the Myrtle Beach area features more than 100 championship golf courses, many with ocean views.

In the heart of Myrtle Beach’s attractions is the Myrtle Beach Convention Center (MBCC)—recognizable for its exterior “Whaling Wall” mural, celebrating local marine life. The convention center, a GBAC Star Facility boasting 250,000 square feet of flexible space, is one of the largest on the East Coast.

With natural lighting adding a coastal ambience, MBCC offers 100,800 square feet of column-free exhibit space, as well as a 17,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, 17 meeting rooms, a multi-use glass-enclosed Hall of Fame and a 30,000-square-foot outdoor Events Plaza.

The Myrtle Beach Convention Center also offers convenience. The 400-room Sheraton Myrtle Beach Hotel is attached to the convention center, and 3,500-plus hotel rooms—offering a wide range of rates—are within a one-mile radius. Myrtle Beach International Airport is less than five miles from MBCC.

To learn more about Myrtle Beach and all it has to offer, visit www.myrtlebeachconventioncenter.com.