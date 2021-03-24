Discover What’s New in Charlotte

Meeting planners asked, and the Charlotte Convention Center delivered.

When the newly expanded Charlotte Convention Center (CCC) opens its doors this summer, it will offer many features based on meeting planner feedback.

“A consistent point we heard was ‘more open spaces for collaboration,’” said Karen Brand, director of communications for the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

Consequently, the $126.9 million expansion includes more breakout space and more flexibility.

An additional 50,000 square feet of meeting space—bringing CCC’s total to 600,000—includes 14 breakout rooms, as well as two 10,000-square-foot spaces, each divisible into 19 different configurations with seating capacities from 200 to 1,200.

“There’s a lot of flexibility for meeting planners to make this space fit their needs,” said Brand.

What’s more, the expansion answered meeting planners’ desire for direct connectivity. An overstreet pedestrian walkway now connects the convention center with the 700-room Westin Charlotte. The walkway makes CCC even more convenient for meeting attendees—who can explore Charlotte’s diverse neighborhoods easily from the center’s adjacent light rail station. Museums, restaurants, retail shops, nightlife hubs and performance venues enliven Charlotte’s bustling cityscape.

More than 6,000 hotel rooms are within walking distance of the convention center in vibrant Uptown Charlotte, with more on the way. Exciting new properties include the 254-room, art-filled Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte, Autograph Collection, opened in August 2020; the 381-room JW Marriott Charlotte, directly across the street from CCC, opening in July; and a planned 257-room InterContinental Hotel, atop the historic Carolina Theatre.

The Charlotte Convention Center is also committed to attendees’ well-being. The center was one of the first in North Carolina to earn the GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation and has implemented rigorous “We Clean With Care” protocols.

To learn more about everything Charlotte can offer your next meeting or convention, visit www.charlottemeetings.com.