Indy Takes Center Court by Hosting March Madness

In March, Indy showed the world it’s more than ready for large events by safely hosting the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

The first city ever to host the entire men’s basketball tournament, Indy welcomed more than 2,300 student athletes from 68 teams, 2,000-plus members of the media, fans, staff members and more.

A key reason the NCAA selected Indy for March Madness is its connectivity. The Indianapolis Convention Center is connected to more hotel rooms via skywalk—4,700—than any other center in the nation. In fact, that’s why USA Today named Indy the #1 Convention City in the U.S.

The Indiana Convention Center also connects to Lucas Oil Stadium via enclosed walkway, offering 750,000 square feet of space under one roof. And both are surrounded by Indy’s walkable downtown core, home to 7,500 hotel rooms, more than 100 venues and 300-plus restaurants.

Of course, just like the tourney hopefuls, Indy had plenty of practice getting ready for the Big Dance. Back in play, Indy has hosted 51 live events since July 2020, safely welcoming more than 130,000 visitors to the city before the tournament.

Since March 2020, the Indiana Convention Center has invested more than $7 million in health and safety enhancements, even earning the Clean Air Award from the National Air Filtration Association.

In addition to the steps it’s taken to keep visitors safe, Indy also boasts a convenient central location. The city is within a day’s drive of more than half the nation’s population. What’s more, Indianapolis International Airport, consistently voted the nation’s best, is just 15 minutes from the convention center.

Visit Indy will host the PCMA Webinar “How Indy Hosted the March Madness Tournament” on April 20.

To learn how Indy can help make your next meeting or convention a slam-dunk, explore http://www.VisitIndy.com/Meet.