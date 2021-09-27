Greater Lansing Takes Care to Ensure Safe Meetings

Greater Lansing is the heart of the Midwest—in more ways than one.

Not only is Greater Lansing centrally located—within 90 minutes of 90 percent of Michigan’s population, and an easy drive from many Midwestern cities—it’s a welcoming community that’s committed to providing a safe destination for meetings and events.

Planners can book meetings in Greater Lansing with confidence, knowing the hospitality community has enthusiastically embraced health and safety protocols with the Greater Lansing Safe Pledge.

By taking the pledge, scores of Lansing hotels, attractions, restaurants and retailers have committed to keeping guests safe. Examples of the pledge’s protocols include:

• Increasing facility cleaning and disinfection to limit exposure to COVID-19

• Reducing occupancy in common spaces to ensure compliance with CDC social distancing guidelines

• Encouraging customer handwashing/sanitizing and social distancing

• Requiring and encouraging the use of face coverings by staff and customers as directed by governmental orders

Best of all, the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau’s friendly, experienced staff members can help you find just the right safe venues for your group’s needs.

From the large convention center in the heart of downtown Lansing to plentiful outdoor spaces to unique venues at Michigan State University, Greater Lansing offers an array of well-appointed event spaces.

The Certified Meeting Professionals on the CVB staff can also connect you to talented guest speakers and industry experts who will elevate your group’s experience. As the state capital and the home of Michigan State University, Greater Lansing provides access to some of the most influential minds in America.

Learn more about how Greater Lansing takes the safety of visitors to heart by visiting www.lansing.org.