Business Events Recovery: It’s a Roller-Coaster Ride of Emotions

Our COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard Survey has been tracking the emotions of planners and suppliers for nearly a year. Here we plot out what that looks like.

Author: Michelle Russell

In October 2020, Convene started checking in on respondents’ emotions in our Business Events Recovery Dashboard survey to get a sense of where planners and suppliers were in terms of the recovery. Two tell-tale feelings were hopefulness and anxiety about the future. If nothing else, the graph below demonstrates the impact the Delta variant, causing COVID-19 cases to spike around the U.S. this summer, has had on the industry’s collective state of mind.

While the graph condenses two months of data along the X axis, we actually did skip the survey in July, because of a relatively stable COVID situation. We restarted the Dashboard in August.

“Doing my best to get by” is another option we’ve given respondents to describe their feelings — that shot up from 23 percent among planners in June to 38 percent in August. Keep hanging in there.

Read the full August COVID-19 Business Events Recovery Dashboard results here. Results of the September Dashboard survey will be published online next week.