Top 10 Reasons to Meet in Canada

With its wide-open spaces, diverse culture, vibrant cities and natural beauty, Canada is home to a variety of inspiring destinations for events of every kind. With the borders now open to all fully vaccinated travelers, attendees can once again get excited about the prospect of an event in this fabulous, forward-thinking country. Here are just a few of the things you can expect when you meet in Canada.

1. The great outdoors. From rugged team-building adventures in British Columbia to boating on pristine lakes in Manitoba, Canada offers plenty of opportunities for groups to bond and build connections in unforgettable natural settings. In this beautiful country, you’re never far from nature, and spacious outdoor venues can be found in close proximity to knowledge hubs and vibrant urban centers.

2. Next-generation innovation. Critical innovations in many sectors, from life sciences to finance to insurance, are being developed in Canada’s growing intellectual hubs. These advancements make the nation the perfect place for industry events. Destination Canada’s Business Events team can help you tap directly into these preeminent sectors (and more) through collaborations with industry thought leaders, technical tours and on-site experiences.

3. Health and safety first. Keeping attendees safe is the number one priority for both event planners and venues themselves. Destination Canada’s Business Events team offers destination-specific resources and tools to help planners design custom programs and experiences that follow the most up-to-date health and safety protocols.

4. Hybrid made easy. Hybrid events are here to stay. Luckily, venues, conference centers and hotels across Canada are providing increasingly high-tech solutions to make hosting hybrid events more turn-key than ever. For example, Palais des congrès de Montréal launched the CITE Event Innovation and Technology Centre in partnership with MT Lab—North America’s first innovation incubator devoted to tourism, culture and entertainment—to merge live and virtual event experiences.

5. Environmentally focused. Big impact doesn’t have to mean a big footprint. As the host of the UN’s 2019 Climate Conference, Canada knows this well. With climate change and sustainability at top of mind for planners and organizations around the world, Canada’s nation-wide dedication to sustainability makes it easy to design environmentally friendly events.

6. A wealth of wellness options. State-of-the-art spas tucked into forests, mountains and along the water’s edge, offer the kind of self-care opportunities that incentive participants sorely need to replenish mind, body and spirit.

7. In expert hands. As a planner, you already have so much on your plate. Canada is the only country to offer an International Events and Convention Services Program (IECSP) to help navigate border requirements and procedures, giving you an extra bit of peace of mind throughout the process.

8. Captivating experiences. A private dinner beneath the Northern Lights in a remote village on the coast of the Hudson Bay. A thrilling journey by luxury rail through the Canadian Rocky Mountains. An exclusive performance of Cirque du Soleil—a Québec original—just for your group. These are just some of the magical moments that you can only experience in Canada.

9. Open minds and open hearts. Many people are eager to get back together and build new connections. With the borders now open to fully vaccinated travelers, planners can organize with confidence, knowing that Canada is an inclusive and culturally diverse country that will make visitors feel welcome.

10. Knowledge transfer. Sharing knowledge is how organizations and industries grow. When you meet in Canada, your attendees will gain valuable insight into Canadian innovations during keynote presentations from industry experts, as well as through technical tours and thoughtfully curated networking events.

Are you ready to inspire connection? Start planning your next meeting with Destination Canada Business Events.