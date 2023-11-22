Get to Know Spokane, the ideal Pacific Northwest Meeting Spot

Did you know that Spokane, Washington is home to the largest urban waterfall in the United States? That’s just one of the details that makes this charming Pacific Northwest city worth a visit. If you’re looking for an appealing, value-driven destination for your next western-US meeting or convention, you’ll want to have a look at this authentic, compact (read: walkable) city.

Though your attendees will spend their days in the 300,000 square foot Spokane Convention Center, which offers flexible meeting, exhibit, and ballroom space, plus a connected performing arts center, outdoor gathering spots, and more—it’s the post- and between-meeting options that will really draw them in.

Accessibility is everything

Once your guests travel the 8 miles from the airport to downtown, they can walk from there! Within a 10-minute walk from the convention center are more than 3,000 hotel rooms in a mix of historic, modern, and luxury accommodations; a vibrant dining, shopping, and entertainment district; a sprawling park; and more.

Explore Downtown

Meeting attendees will delight in downtown Spokane, where they can indulge in some James-Beard nominated dining; check out the award-winning craft beer scene; visit a museum or gallery; or catch a show. Those who love to shop will enjoy a curated mix of nationally known and local stores.

Urbanism meets nature

Right in the midst of downtown is the 100-acre Riverfront Park, a former rail yard that was transformed for the 1974 World’s Fair, and has since become the centerpiece of the city providing the perfect combination of urban and nature. Take a hike, enjoy the sculptures, and cap it off with a breathtaking skyride over the falls!

Visit us to check out all that Spokane has to offer for your next meeting.