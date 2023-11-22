They’ll Want to Come Back Again: Dallas Does More than Great Meetings

From a planner’s point of view, hosting an event at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas is a clear win: The world-class event venue has 724,000+ square feet of contiguous exhibit space; versatile meeting spaces and ballrooms; and even more on the horizon with an expansion beginning construction in 2024. The center also boasts effortless accessibility (two major airports within about a 20-minute drive for national and international connections). And whether your booking needs are large or small, there’s plenty of flexibility, even for lead times of 18 months or less.

But what about the in-between and after-meeting details that will delight your attendees, help them get the most out of their visit and even want to come back again? Dallas delights on that front, too. A few highlights:

A sports fan’s dream town

In any season, an exciting sports experience is never far away in Dallas. The city is home to professional teams in football (the Cowboys), men’s and women’s basketball (Mavericks and Wings), hockey (Stars), soccer (FC Dallas) and even rugby (Jackals). It’s also easy to catch a baseball game featuring the Texas Rangers—2023’s World Series Champions—in nearby Arlington.

An art-lover’s haven

Don’t sleep on the largest urban arts district in the nation: The Dallas Arts District is a walkable, lively city neighborhood full of museums, galleries, and theaters—perfect for team-building group tours or just solo wanderings between meeting sessions.

A foodie’s paradise

Whether discovering artisanal food vendors at the Dallas Farmer’s Market, indulging in some fine dining, or doing a self-guided tasting tour of the city’s unbeatable Tex-Mex offerings, there is something in the Dallas restaurant world for every taste—literally.

Visit us to learn more about why Dallas and the KBHCCD is the ideal destination for your next meeting or event.