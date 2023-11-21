Discover All the Ways that Oklahoma City is On the Rise

Called the Modern Frontier, Oklahoma City is known for friendly locals and cowboy culture. It’s also fast becoming a top choice for meetings and events of all sizes.

The city has experienced dramatic revitalization in recent years, thanks to a tremendous influx of both public and private investment directed at improving quality of life and boosting the local economy. And it’s not just pioneers taking note. Some examples of how OKC is a city on the rise:

Ease of access

OKC is among the most centrally located cities in the U.S., which means a flight into the recently expanded Will Rodgers World Airport is no more than about 3 hours from most airports in the country.

State-of-the-art event space

The OKC Convention Center just opened in January 2021. The state’s largest convention facility, it offers 500,000 square feet of total space, including more than 200,000 square feet of versatile, dividable exhibit space; a nearly 30,000 square foot ballroom; some 27 meeting rooms; and a fourth-floor terrace overlooking the scenic Scissortail Park. The center was designed with both sustainability and accessibility in mind.

An adjacent headquarter hotel, the 605-room Omni Oklahoma City, offers luxurious accommodations as well as an additional 76,000 square feet of meeting space. It’s only one of many hotels located within walking distance (or a short streetcar ride) the OKCCC, so none of your attendees will have to travel far.

Getting around town

The OKC Streetcar opened in 2018, providing easy, affordable ($1 per ride; $3 for 24-hour pass) access to the convention center as well as nearly 5 miles of dining, shopping, nightlife, and hotels in the Downtown, Bricktown, Automobile Alley, and Midtown neighborhoods.

Natural resources

A 70-acre urban park right in Downtown OKC, Scissortail Park, was created and opened in two parts between 2019 and 2022. Visit to wander gardens of flowers and prairie grasses; rent a pedal boat or kayak on the 3.7-acre lake; play a game of pickleball; have a picnic; or catch a concert.