Exciting New Developments are Happening in Aurora

As the Gateway to the Rockies and the state’s third largest city, Aurora, Colorado has long enjoyed a reputation as the place to visit for those who enjoy outdoor adventure, unique cultural experiences, a diverse dining scene, and more.

Located only minutes from Denver International Airport, and home to Colorado’s largest convention center, Aurora is also ideal for meetings and events of all sizes. And it’s only getting better. Here is some of what is new and coming soon in this thriving western city:

Convention Center Expansion

Since 2018, the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center has been the state’s largest destination for meetings, events, and conventions. It’s currently in the midst of a multi-year investment plan, designed to enhance the spaces and guest experience. April 2023 saw the completion of Phase 1, which included the improvement of outdoor lawn spaces, and the addition of dining terraces for the resort’s Old Hickory Steakhouse and Mountain Pass Sports Bar.

Phase 2, scheduled for completion in 2024, will bring the addition of a new bar and restaurant and the reconcepting of two existing ones, plus a brand-new Mountain View Pavilion—an event pavilion that will feature more than 12,000 square feet of indoor event and gathering space plus an abundance of outdoor terraces, patios, and turfed lawn areas.

Benson Hotel and Faculty Club

Opened just in September 2023, the brand new Benson Hotel and Faculty Club brings boutique hotel elegance and “Spirit of the West” vibes to the mix of Aurora meeting options. Located on the University of Colorado Anschutz medical campus, it offers 10,500 square feet of meeting and function space, plus a ballroom to accommodate 250 guests, generous outdoor event spaces—all anchored by a 7-story, 106-room-and-suite hotel.