The Future of Live Events (White Paper)

Brought to you by Greater Fort Lauderdale


What impact will COVID-19 have on live events? How will business event professionals ensure the safety of their participants? In conversations with dozens of organizers, PCMA found the events industry may have more challenges than solutions. However, there may be an opportunity to breathe new life into future events by increasing contract flexibility and verbiage, exploring hybrid event options, and the elimination of communal F&B setups. PCMA and Greater Fort Lauderdale explore the opportunities and hurdles that the industry may face going forward.

July 17, 2020

