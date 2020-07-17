Maritz Travel and Experient Are Folded Into Maritz Global Events

In an email message sent last week to industry members, Maritz Global Events President David Peckinpaugh, CMP, CIS, shared that two of the company’s brands, Maritz Travel and Experient, were being formally incorporated into Maritz Global Events. “When we developed the Maritz Global Events brand in 2016,” Peckinpaugh wrote, “we believed it more accurately reflected who we were at that time and the future direction of our company. We believe it still holds true as we design and deliver experiences and events Like No Other all over the globe.”

Peckinpaugh emphasized that the shift to a singular brand would “not impact the way we do business – it only impacts what we are called. Our relationships with our clients, partners and industry peers remain a cornerstone of who we are as a company. For decades, we’ve been proud to serve our clients as an extension of their team while bringing them the best in design and innovation based on data and insights.

The transition from Maritz Travel and Experient to Maritz Global Events will take place over the next few weeks and include the realignment of several senior leadership roles:

Steve O’Malley – Enterprise Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Mary Casey – Enterprise Vice President, Sales & Marketing

John Wahle – Enterprise Vice President, Technology

Greg Bogue – Enterprise Vice President, Design Studio

Ben Goedegebuure – Enterprise Vice President, Global & Industry Presence

Jackie Richards – Enterprise Vice President, People & Development

Christa Chancellor – Enterprise Vice President, Finance

“I know our exciting news comes at a difficult time for our industry,” Peckinpaugh acknowledged. “However, we have our sights set on the recovery we know is sure to come and we are positioning ourselves to better serve our clients, and our partners, when it does.”