Cowboy Culture Meets Modern Urbanity in Fort Worth

Event organizers must consider countless factors when choosing the perfect destination for their groups. But if originality is top of mind, they need look no further than Fort Worth, Texas, a city where the cowboy way of life meets modern culture in all the best ways possible.

Here are just a few reasons why this Lone Star State city is a natural and perhaps unexpected draw for events.

Unbeatable Access

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is the second-busiest airport in the world (for passenger traffic), with more than 1,700 daily flights and nonstop service to 200-plus destinations.

Spacious Facilities

The Fort Worth Convention Center offers more than 180,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space, a 13,000-seat arena, and a 28,000-square-foot ballroom along with 25 adjacent meeting rooms. This convenient gathering space is complemented by a walkable downtown right outside its doors, offering more than 3,000 hotel rooms. An additional 11,000 hotel rooms can be found across Fort Worth.







Ever-expanding Offerings

Fort Worth has welcomed several standout hotels in recent years with many more to come. This summer, the 200-room Crescent Hotel will open in the Cultural District, while the 106-room Bowie House, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, will open in the same area in late 2023.

In the next five years, the city also looks towards a multi-phase expansion of its convention center, the addition of a Texas A&M research campus downtown, and the $500-million redevelopment of its Stockyards Historic District — all adding to the appeal of this destination.

Lively Neighborhoods

Attendees can leave the convention center and head straight to the adjacent Sundance Square District, packed with 35 blocks of restaurants, live music clubs, theaters, shops, and exciting nightlife.

For traditional Texas culture, head to the Stockyards to dance the night away at Billy Bob’s Texas, the world’s largest honky-tonk; watch the brave bull riders at the world’s only year-round rodeo; and admire the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive, the Fort Worth Herd.

Contrasting the city’s Western heritage is the sleek and modern architecture of the Cultural District. In addition to stunning museums, this district also includes the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and nearby Fort Worth Zoo, ranked one of the top zoos in the nation.

Thriving Food Scene

From historic Texan saloons and craft BBQ joints to trendsetting breweries, cocktail bars, and sustainable vegan-friendly cafés, Fort Worth’s culinary scene is not only exciting, but filled with plenty of options to suit every palate. As of early 2023, the city even boasts two restaurants recognized by the James Beard Awards: Goldee’s BBQ, a semi-finalist and Don Artemio, a finalist.