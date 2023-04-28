Discover Why Philadelphia is Perfect for Large Events

Author: Jessica Poitevien

The City of Brotherly Love, an early U.S. capital, the home of the Philly cheesesteak, and the famous backdrop of the “Rocky” movie franchise — no matter what comes to mind when you think of Philadelphia, there’s so much more to discover in this vibrant city. For meeting planners looking to flawlessly execute a large-scale event, this diverse and intriguing metropolis makes the ideal setting thanks to its world-class convention center, abundant hotel offerings, and more.

A flexible meeting space

Convenience meets flexibility when you hold a meeting, convention, or trade show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center (PCC). Offering more than 679,000 square feet of exhibit space with seven halls and 82 meeting rooms, plus the largest ballroom in the Northeast, the PCC can easily accommodate large gatherings. Working with the Philadelphia Convention and Visitor Bureau’s Destination Services Team, event planners can customize the convention center space to fit their needs and fulfill their wildest ideas. Take United Soccer Coaches, for example. The world’s largest association of soccer coaches meets in Philadelphia every four years, building three soccer fields inside the PCC as part of their event.

With this flexibility and on-the-ground support, as well as the convention center’s state-of-the-art technology, the sky’s the limit when it comes to event hosting. At the end of the day, the PCC is more than a floor space, it’s an experience.







New hotel developments

Part of Philadelphia’s appeal as a meetings destination is the PCC’s central location. Sitting at the heart of the city, attendees are within walking distance of many attractions and more than 14,400 hotel rooms.

But this is just for starters, as Philadelphia’s hotel landscape is constantly expanding. Most recently, the city celebrated several new hotel openings, such as the Guild House Hotel, named one of the world’s best new hotels in 2022, and the Live! Casino & Hotel with more than 510,000 square feet of gaming, hotel, dining, and entertainment.

Beyond the new properties, several hotels are also undergoing impressive renovations, including the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown. As the PCC’s anchor hotel, this property recently refreshed all 1,408 guest rooms, giving them a more residential feel, and also upgraded its technology offerings, with public workstations, numerous Wi-Fi access points, and more.

What’s coming to Philly

Planning your next gathering in Philadelphia is an easy choice, made by organizers of some of the world’s biggest events coming up in the next few years. In 2024, Philadelphia will welcome wrestling’s biggest fans for WrestleMania 40, a weeklong WWE pop culture extravaganza, including six major events at three venues. In 2026, soccer fans from around the world will fill the city to watch matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, part of a packed and impressive sports calendar that year, which also will include the PGA Championship, Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.