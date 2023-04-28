Get the Complete Destination Experience at Ocean Casino Resort

Choosing the right venue is one of the biggest decisions you must make as a planner. With Ocean Casino Resort, the decision becomes easy. Featuring 1,860 guest rooms, an on-site spa and bathhouse, 20-plus dining concepts, and more than 160,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, this AAA Four-Diamond resort has everything you need to wow your attendees.

From the floor-to-ceiling views of the ocean and the Atlantic City skyline in every guest room to the dedicated meeting floor that can host anywhere from 10 to 10,000 attendees, the stage is already set for an unforgettable event.

This summer, Ocean Casino Resort celebrates its fifth birthday, and its dedication to excellence can be seen in the continued evolution and development of its best-in-class property amenities. Several new openings will soon add to the Resort’s already impressive culinary and retail offerings, including an elevated wine and spirit experience, a stylish home goods store and The Soup Spot – offering a rotating selection of homemade soups crafted by the Resort’s talented culinary team. More than 300 rooms are also being enhanced, including two state-of-the-art multi-floor residences along with a helipad for VIPs.

Set along 20 beachfront acres, Ocean Casino Resort also boasts 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor spaces set against a panoramic backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean to bring your next meeting to inspiring new levels. By bringing your event to Ocean Casino Resort, your attendees can seamlessly move from morning meetings to casual lunch breaks with colleagues, and from brainstorming sessions to after-hours drinks all in one easy to navigate location. And when it comes time to have some fun, treat your team to some fun: Ocean Casino Resort is home to the world’s largest indoor TopGolf Swing Suite as well as Exhale Spa + Bathhouse, which offers a litany of unique wellness and relaxation experiences.

Give your attendees an inspiring destination experience at the award-winning Ocean Casino Resort.