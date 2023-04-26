News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
AI Anxiety: The Workers Who Fear Losing Their Jobs to Artificial Intelligence
Many workers worry AI is coming for their jobs. Instead, they should invest in learning how to work alongside technology. If they treat it as a resource and not a threat, experts say, they’ll make themselves more valuable to potential employers – and feel less anxious, reports BBC Worklife.
Why Workers Are Experiencing ‘Resenteeism’— and How Leaders Can Tackle It
We all know what it feels like to be disengaged at work: A lack of motivation and a wandering mind are all telltale signs. They’re also indicators of a new negative workplace trend, observes Fast Company, called resenteeism, or the act of staying in an unsatisfying job for a lack of better options or fear of job insecurity, especially during economic uncertainty.
The Upside of Stress
According to research presented by Forbes, when you view stress with a “stress helps” mindset, you get additional energy, your heart rate rises, and your adrenaline goes up. But it differs in a few important ways from the traditional fight or flight response: You feel focused instead of fearful, you release a different ratio of stress hormones, and you are more easily able to access your mental and physical resources.
Research: Asynchronous Work Can Fuel Creativity
Asynchronous teamwork — when team members contribute to a joint outcome but work completely separately — is rapidly growing, and it has tremendous consequences for creativity in the future of work. Harvard Business Review dives into the research about the benefits of asynchronous teamwork, especially for marginalized people and women.