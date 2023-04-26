People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Andrea Christopherson

Andrea Christopherson has joined SearchWide Global as vice president to assist with the organization’s director and C-level searches and business development initiatives in the experiential event marketing, tradeshow, and convention spaces. Christopherson has more than 20 years of experience leading talent acquisition, training, sales and marketing, events, and customer experience. Most recently, she worked as chief experience officer for SalesBoost.

Abigail Trangmar

Virgin Hotels has appointed Abigail Trangmar as director of sales, U.K. In this role, she will oversee sales initiatives and cross-collaborate with stakeholders across Virgin Group to drive revenue growth and expand brand presence for Virgin Hotels in the U.K. market. Trangmar has more than 15 years of experience working in hospitality. Previously, she served as destination manager for Virgin Atlantic Holidays for six years.

Lou Ana Garcia

Rosewood São Paulo has appointed Lou Ana Garcia as its social impact manager. In this position, Garcia will be responsible for driving the property’s sustainability initiatives. She will educate the hotel’s associates on the property’s efforts, work to implement the tracking of plastic, food waste, water, and carbon, and engage with the local community to support hiring, sourcing, and partnerships. Garcia previously worked as project manager for sustainability and CSR for Accor.