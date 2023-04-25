Find Your Vibe in Columbus

After a successful run as the host of PCMA Convening Leaders 2023 this past January, Columbus should be on every planner’s short list for their next event. Ohio’s capital has been listed on so many “best places” lists that it’s hard to keep track. And its reputation for collaboration, innovation and inclusivity helps create a welcoming and energetic vibe that both planners and attendees love. Here are just a few things that make Columbus such a stand-out meeting destination:

It’s big!

As the 14th largest city in the U.S., Columbus is one of the fastest growing cities in the Midwest. If you’re looking for a place to host a large-scale event, the 1.8-million-square-foot Greater Columbus Convention Center offers 373,000 square feet of contiguous space, 10,000 square feet of outdoor space, 75 meeting rooms and three ballrooms. Not to mention all the unique off-site venues found throughout the city.

It has a walkable downtown

The Greater Columbus Convention Center is located in the heart of downtown Columbus, which means visitors can find historic theaters, world-class museums and acres of green space within easy walking distance. The convention center is also steps from the Short North Arts District—known as the “art and soul” of Columbus—and the Arena District.

All are welcome

The city’s diverse neighborhoods and vibrant LGBTQIA+ community are intricately woven into the fabric of Columbus, and Experience Columbus has made it its mission to amplify the people, businesses and places for the benefit of locals and visitors alike. Initiatives such as the Accessibility Guide, Diversity Apprenticeship Program and CBUS Soul® help put this mission into action.

Innovation happens here

Home to five Fortune 500 companies, 52 colleges and universities, and recently dubbed the soon-to-be “Silicon Heartland” thanks to Intel choosing the Columbus region as the headquarters for the only major semiconductor manufacturer in the U.S., Columbus is an innovation hub. Planners can easily leverage this to book unique local speakers and partner with local vendors who can tap into this exciting facet of the city.

A city on the rise

Choosing a place people already want to visit is an easy way to bump up your registration numbers. Bringing your event to Columbus can even help you bring in the Gen Z crowd—The New York Times named it one of the “Best Cities for Gen Z” in 2022.

Ready to make your next event a successful one? Experience Columbus is here to help you bring your vision to life.