Food, Bourbon and Southern Charm Draws Attendees to Louisville

Recently added to The New York Times list of “52 Places to Travel in 2023,” Louisville, Kentucky, has steadily become one of the hottest destinations in the U.S. Here’s why you should bring your next meeting to Bourbon City:

Bourbon, Bourbon, Bourbon

If you’re in search of a unique team-building experience, Bourbon City has just what you’re looking for. Louisville is the only city in the world with more than 10 distillery experiences, a bourbon cocktail & culinary trail, bourbon-themed accommodations and bourbon-centric shopping. Set out on the Urban Bourbon Trail® to explore the city’s finest offerings or take it a step further by taking your team on the famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail®, whose official starting point is Louisville’s very own Fraizer History Museum.

Easy Accommodations

With more than 6,300 rooms in the downtown area alone and an additional 691 hotel rooms currently under construction in the Louisville Metro area, attendees will have plenty of stylish places to rest their heads between meetings. Keep an eye out for Hotel Genevieve and Tempo by Hilton, two brand-new hotels slated to open later this year in Louisville’s popular NuLu neighbourhood.

Two Convention Centers

Two is always better than one. Located in downtown, the Kentucky International Convention Center boasts 200,000 contiguous square feet of exhibit space, while the Kentucky Exposition Center—located just seven miles from downtown and adjacent to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport—offers more than one million square feet of indoor space, more than 300 acres of outdoor event space and 46 meeting rooms. Both facilities are GBAC accredited and LEED Silver certified.

Louisville’s Award-Winning Culinary Scene

Named one of the “South’s Best Food Cities” by Southern Living, one of “America’s Favorite Cities for Food” by Travel + Leisure and one of the “Top Local Food Scenes” by USA Today, Louisville is an exciting place to be for any foodie. Home to more than 2,500 restaurants and several award-winning chefs, boring menus are nowhere to be seen when you meet in Louisville.

Inclusivity

One of only a few Southern cities to earn a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign scorecard (known as the Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Louisville is home to a thriving LGBTQ+ scene. With all Louisville Metro Government agencies committed to ensuring the city is welcoming and inclusive, your attendees will appreciate the city’s dedication to inclusivity.

Let Louisville Tourism help you make your event in Bourbon City one to remember.