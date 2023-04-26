A Perfect Atmosphere for Open Conversation at the PCMA APAC Campfire Chat in Sydney

1. Adapting to the New Normal

Post-Covid event planning involves more strategic thinking and prioritising growth over a traditional event rotation schedule. Covid-19 has changed the way the events industry functions. Geopolitics have an impact on memberships and meeting planning, while associations are focused on member growth and reducing costs where possible, as a priority.

2. Industry Trends and Priorities

Members now prioritise mental well-being and attendance at events is on the rise. However, priorities have shifted, and members no longer want to spend 3-4 days away at a conference. Entertainment events are now back but not as extravagant as they used to be.

3. Technology Advancements and Security Concerns

Digital platforms are faster, cheaper, and better, and innovation has accelerated due to Covid-19. Nevertheless, privacy risks such as personal identifiers, facial recognition, and drones still exist. There is talk of convergence between security and cybersecurity.

4. Attracting Young Talent

The events industry is not entirely recognised as a profession, and there are generational differences that need to be addressed to attract more people to the industry. The younger generation often have a side hustle, and the industry needs to suit the changing shape of the workforce and promoting work-life balance.

5. Psychological Safety and Workplace Culture

Service providers are struggling with the loss of civility since the pandemic; hence it is important to create psychologically safe environments to address this issue. Workplace culture and employee satisfaction continue to be vital, with emphasis on mentorship of the next generation of professionals. The enthusiasm they have for the industry is a promising sign for the future.