Kimberly Stanséll | PCMA Member Spotlight

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member? Highlight specific resources and benefits that have helped you achieve your goals.

Keeping me in the know! The monthly virtual Community Conversations with the Independent Event Organizers (IEO) and Medical Meetings Organizers (MMO) have been quite helpful to me. Each group has exposed me to real-time case studies, issues, solutions and trends in our respective professional areas. For example, the IEO group has had candid discussions about fees and pricing on project bids, RFP sourcing challenges and solutions, rising event costs and budgeting, venue labor considerations, evolving health and safety policies, and whatever topics or concerns the group has. The MMO group has hosted several medical planners’ behind-the-scenes presentations of their recent major conferences. These presentations are insightful, instructive and capped off with a robust Q&A segment.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

Stay and get connected! PCMA provides you with an opportunity to get aligned with like-minded professionals, share resources, learn, network and volunteer. All of these components are critical to one’s professional growth and development, and it makes the journey more meaningful when you’re in such a give-and-take alliance.

What first led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

During the height of the pandemic, I was a recipient of the Convening Leaders Independent Event Organizer or Small Business Owner Scholarship. The scholarship included a complimentary registration to Convening Leaders 2021 and a one-year PCMA professional membership. Although I was familiar with PCMA resources (e.g., CMP exam prep materials, which I invested in for my study process), attending the conference and becoming a member exposed me more fully to what PCMA had to offer—great learning, networking, resources and more!

What do you like to do in your free time?

I love cooking and experimenting and creating my own recipes; reading about social issues and economics, and gardening (I harvest rainwater, capturing 1,000 gallons this past winter!).