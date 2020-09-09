Faculty Webinar: Navigating the Future of Events

The world of events is changing. Organizations and their members have now embraced the idea of digital meetings and events, something that many may have never considered before. Our experts, Hud Englehart and Jim Russell, will discuss where the industry was, how it is transitioning, and what they see for the future.

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

  • Duration: 00:59:27
  • Date: 09/09/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
September 9, 2020

