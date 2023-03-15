Discover a World of Experiences in Miami

As a gateway to Latin America, Miami pulses with international appeal—providing meeting attendees with authentic, diverse experiences they’ll find nowhere else.

In the heart of the action is the reimagined Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC). After an investment of $620 million, the state-of-the-art convention center—with 1.4 million square feet of flexible space—reflects the energy and excitement of Miami Beach.

It’s also just steps from iconic beaches, the eclectic shops and restaurants of Lincoln Road, charming Art Deco boutique hotels, and such world-class cultural institutions as the New World Center and the Bass Museum.

Soon the MBCC will offer even more. Slated to open in November 2025, the 800-room Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Hotel will be connected to the MBCC by a climate-controlled, elevated skybridge.

A growing hub for technology, healthcare and aerospace companies, Greater Miami and Miami Beach are also making great strides in sustainability. The Silver LEED-certified MBCC is committed to environmentally friendly practices, such as composting plant-based waste after every meeting.

Miami Beach’s commitment to battling climate change made it an ideal location for the recent Aspen Ideas: Climate, a multi-day event at the MBCC. Highlights included a moderated conversation at the New World Center with Vice President Kamala Harris and singer Gloria Estefan.

No matter what type of meeting you’re planning in Greater Miami, attendees will find plenty of ways to combine business with pleasure.

The city’s warm weather and cosmopolitan attractions make it one of the most-visited cities in the U.S. And Greater Miami’s diverse neighborhoods offer a multitude of experiences—from sipping a cafecito in the Cuban enclave of Little Havana to exploring the hip art galleries of Wynwood to strolling through the quaint, lush streets of Coconut Grove and Coral Gables.

To learn more about planning your next unforgettable meeting in Greater Miami and Miami Beach and their destination incentives, visit MiamiMeetings.com.